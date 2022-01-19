BNP Paribas Downgrades Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Neutral

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $106.00. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATVI. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.78. The company had a trading volume of 384,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,666,266. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

