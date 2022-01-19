Bokf Na Invests $6.87 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.8% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,927,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,079,000 after buying an additional 23,593 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ICE opened at $126.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,507 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

