Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,000. Bokf Na owned 0.07% of Anaplan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $2,736,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLAN stock opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

