Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.80. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.39 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

