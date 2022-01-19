Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 59,191 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 616.3% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fiserv by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 793.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.81.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $106.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

