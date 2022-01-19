boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 379.58 ($5.18).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 230 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut shares of boohoo group to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 395 ($5.39) to GBX 135 ($1.84) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 360 ($4.91) to GBX 200 ($2.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.28) to GBX 350 ($4.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.87) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 110.24 ($1.50) on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of GBX 96.79 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 378.90 ($5.17). The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 23.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 145.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 219.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other news, insider Brian Small purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($39,705.28).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.