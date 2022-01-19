Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Booking by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Booking by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in Booking by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,545 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,387.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,792. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,330.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,319.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,749.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

