Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bouygues from €48.00 ($54.55) to €47.00 ($53.41) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF remained flat at $$36.25 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.14. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

