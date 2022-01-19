BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to $36.00

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded BP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities began coverage on BP in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.74.

NYSE:BP opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. BP has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BP by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 48.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in BP by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 30,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BP by 7.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

