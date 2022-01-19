Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Short Interest Down 29.1% in December

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the December 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brickell Biotech by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Brickell Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Brickell Biotech by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brickell Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. 331,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,920,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.08. Brickell Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 165.40% and a negative net margin of 12,468.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brickell Biotech will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

