Brokerages Anticipate BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after acquiring an additional 362,589 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after acquiring an additional 249,667 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BJ traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.40. 917,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.62. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

