Brokerages Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLL. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $616.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 177.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

