Brokerages Anticipate Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.57). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 48,618 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOVA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 20,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,761. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

