Brokerages Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.43 Million

Brokerages predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post sales of $94.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.84 million. Omeros posted sales of $10.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 788.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $174.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.73 million to $236.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $105.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

OMER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Omeros stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.16. 658,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,770. Omeros has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $322.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Omeros by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after buying an additional 64,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omeros by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after buying an additional 28,079 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Omeros by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in Omeros by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 699,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Omeros by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

