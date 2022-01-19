Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.07 Million

Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will report $132.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.86 million and the highest is $132.40 million. Q2 reported sales of $108.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $500.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.69 million to $500.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $582.64 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $594.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

Shares of QTWO traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.20. 13,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,123. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.17. Q2 has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $148.56.

In related news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,566. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Q2 by 45.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Q2 by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 33.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

