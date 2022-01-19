Brokerages Anticipate Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will report $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Snap posted sales of $911.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.01.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390,015 shares of company stock worth $75,561,772 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Snap by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 3.6% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNAP opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

