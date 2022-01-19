Brokerages Anticipate VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.97. VSE posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VSE.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.15 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.52. 58,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,896. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VSE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VSE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VSE by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of VSE by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.