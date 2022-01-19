Brokerages Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report $41.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.20 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $34.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $152.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.30 million to $155.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $211.84 million, with estimates ranging from $204.47 million to $225.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

GSHD stock traded down $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $90.59. 167,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,234. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day moving average of $136.50.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $2,243,709.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $4,509,241.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

