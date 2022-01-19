Brokerages Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $774.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to report $774.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $775.15 million and the lowest is $773.00 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $806.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $768.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

GO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

GO stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,538. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of -0.29.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,570,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $21,584,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 118.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,000 after buying an additional 784,544 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $15,852,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $11,469,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

