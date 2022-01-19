Brokerages expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.30. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NYSE:HWM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.03. 49,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,573. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

