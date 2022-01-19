Brokerages Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Merus posted earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 185.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Merus during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Merus by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. Merus has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.97.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

