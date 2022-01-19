Brokerages Expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PECO traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.06. 174,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,211. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.83. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

