Brokerages Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MITO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITO opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.78. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

