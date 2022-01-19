Brokerages Set Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Target Price at $29.15

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on BURBY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

BURBY stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.39. 94,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,514. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $32.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1458 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

