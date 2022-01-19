Brokerages Set Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Price Target at $45.25

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $10.90 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $516.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

