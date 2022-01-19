Brokerages Set Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target at $24.57

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NKTR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,707. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,468,000 after acquiring an additional 368,986 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

