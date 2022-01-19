Brokerages Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Target Price at $16.33

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

OI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in O-I Glass by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $14.11 on Friday. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

