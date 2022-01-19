Brokerages Set Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) PT at $9.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLYA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 5,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $45,246.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $56,528.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and have sold 8,533,397 shares worth $69,238,499. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 143,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

