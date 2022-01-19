Brokerages Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT at $97.00

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,751,000 after buying an additional 140,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.22. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $103.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

