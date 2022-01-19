Brokers Issue Forecasts for Newmont Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.89 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.56.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$76.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.58. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$66.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.94. The company has a market cap of C$61.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.37%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.