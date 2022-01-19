Brokers Set Expectations for Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$73.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.78 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SVM. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.10 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.62.

SVM opened at C$4.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.34. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$10.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$771.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14.

In related news, Senior Officer Yong-Jae Kim sold 7,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$37,369.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$150,300. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.62, for a total value of C$224,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$280,805.62. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,125 shares of company stock worth $935,123.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

