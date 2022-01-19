Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

NYSE:BIP traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.37. 216,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,445. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

