Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has $38.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CSFB set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.27.

NYSE BEP opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $49.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,121,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,812,000 after acquiring an additional 64,567 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after acquiring an additional 38,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,423,000 after buying an additional 867,494 shares during the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

