Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$38.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential downside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.38.

Shares of TSE BEP.UN opened at C$40.89 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$40.84 and a 12-month high of C$63.20. The stock has a market cap of C$11.25 billion and a PE ratio of -41.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.26.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

