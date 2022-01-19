Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Upgraded to Buy at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BEP.UN. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.38.

Shares of BEP.UN stock opened at C$40.89 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$40.84 and a 52-week high of C$63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.25 billion and a PE ratio of -41.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -121.52%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

