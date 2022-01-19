BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,700 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the December 15th total of 790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BSQR stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 57,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,583. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 3.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in BSQUARE in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BSQUARE by 188.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 179,847 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in BSQUARE in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.