BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,700 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the December 15th total of 790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
BSQR stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 57,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,583. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.48.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 3.94%.
About BSQUARE
BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.
See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.