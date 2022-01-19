BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTGOF. HSBC cut shares of BT Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of BT Group from 235.00 to 240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.75.

BTGOF stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

