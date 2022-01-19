BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get BT Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGOF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,503. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $2.89.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.