Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLDR opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average is $60.53. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

