Bumble Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bumble in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Farrell forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.53 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMBL. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Shares of BMBL opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 19.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. Bumble has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $84.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Bumble by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 135,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 98,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bumble by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after purchasing an additional 457,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bumble by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,598,000 after purchasing an additional 173,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bumble by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,152,000.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.