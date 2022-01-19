Calibre Mining Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Calibre Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$99.73 million for the quarter.

CXB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Calibre Mining to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$1.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.48. The company has a market cap of C$547.57 million and a P/E ratio of 5.17. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$2.36.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

