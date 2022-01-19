California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.77% of Black Knight worth $86,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,222,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at $857,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at $992,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 10.1% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,165,000 after buying an additional 95,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Black Knight by 84.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

