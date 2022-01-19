California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,745,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Twitter were worth $105,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at $681,422,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at $66,762,301,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at $59,949,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 312.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,945,000 after purchasing an additional 702,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Twitter by 52.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,985,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $136,599,000 after purchasing an additional 684,550 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of -155.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,253 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.74.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

