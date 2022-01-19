California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,444,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $99,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460,500 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Incyte by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Incyte by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,173,000 after purchasing an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Incyte by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,297,000 after purchasing an additional 242,831 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte stock opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.