California Public Employees Retirement System Has $108.83 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,944,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,369 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.78% of Alliant Energy worth $108,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.