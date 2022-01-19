California Public Employees Retirement System Has $83.04 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $83,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $123.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.36 and a 200-day moving average of $122.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $81.27 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

