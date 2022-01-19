California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Lululemon Athletica worth $102,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after buying an additional 196,043 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $332.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $409.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.79. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.45.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

