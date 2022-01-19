California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 623,643 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 623,643 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of NetEase worth $95,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in NetEase by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 133,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in NetEase by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,179,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,761,000 after purchasing an additional 185,040 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in NetEase by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA decreased their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

Shares of NTES opened at $101.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.25%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.