Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,407 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 50,479 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Callon Petroleum worth $20,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $1,174,000. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $1,285,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $3,780,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CPE opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

