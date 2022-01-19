Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $136,000 in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLSK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,914 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,498,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,931,000 after acquiring an additional 661,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 617.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 591,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,728,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,759,000 after acquiring an additional 301,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 278,409 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a market cap of $307.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 5.07. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $40.50.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 44.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. Analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK).

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.